The UFC will make its first Canadian stop of 2020 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on June 20, the promotion confirmed to the Saskatoon StarPhoenix on Wednesday.

“We love the opportunity to get to all areas of the country,” UFC vice president of international and content David Shaw told The StarPhoenix. “It’s important for us, it’s important for the brand, it’s important for the fan base … We had an opportunity to get to Saskatoon again and we took it.”

No main event has been announced for the event that will take place at the Sasktel Centre, but two bouts have been added to the card.

Canadian Gillian Robertson will face Brazilian Taila Santos in the women’s flyweight division. The Niagara Falls native has a 7-4 record and is coming off a loss to Maycee Barber at Fight Night Boston last October.

The second announced fight will involve another Canadian, Marc-Andre Barriault from Quebec City who will put his 11-4 record up against Poland’s Oskar Piechota.

This will be the UFC’s second event in Saskatoon after the August 23, 2015 event that was headlined by Max Holloway’s TKO victory over Charles Oliveira.