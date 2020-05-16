7h ago
UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris Blog
Heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris are battling in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris. Follow TSN.ca's Fight Night blog for all the latest news and results from tonight's card. Watch LIVE NOW on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN Direct.
Landwehr hams it up against Darren Elkins, calls out Dana
Alistair Overeem defeats Walt Harris via second-round TKO in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris. Click here for a full recap of the night's events.
And now it's time for the Main Event as a couple of heavy hitters take the stage. Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris close the show.
Yet another fight on the main card goes the distance and it's Claudia Gadelha winning by a split decision.
Hill lands a massive right-handed blow in the second, but we're headed to a third and final round.
Time for the Co-main event, Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill will go toe-to-toe in strawweight action.
TSN's Aaron Bronsteter says the Ige win all came down to how the judges scored a tight second round.
You guessed it, another fight has gone the distance. Our first split decision of the night has seen Dan Ige take down Edson Barboza.
Three fights left on the card, up next, Edson Barboza moves to featherweight to take on Dan Ige.
The second fight of the main card follows the first, and goes the distance as Jotkotwo picks up the win over Anders.
Up next on the main card, Eryk Anders and Krzysztof Jotkotwo, two southpaws looking for the upper-hand.
Congratulations to "The Monster" Kevin Randleman, who will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.
The first fight of the main card didn't disappoint, as it went the distance with Yadong winning by unanimous decision.
Main Card time! Song Yadong and Marlon Vera will get things started with a featherweight battle.
Main Card:
Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris
Claudia Gadelha (W - SD 29-28x2, 28-29) vs. Angela Hill
Dan Ige (W - SD 29-28x2, 28-29) vs. Edson Barboza
Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko (W - UD 30-27, 29-28x2)
Song Yadong (W - UD 29-28x3) vs. Marlon Vera
Down goes Brown! Baeza lands a picture-perfect left hook for the second-round KO.
Here we go, Matt Brown faces Miguel Baeza in the featured bout of the prelims.
Kevin Holland is planning on moving down to welterweight for his next fight.
Did you blink? If you did you might have missed Kevin Holland's first round TKO.
Anthony Hernandez and Kevin Holland are all set to battle.
Giga Chikadze picks up the unanimous decision win over Irwin Rivera, his fifth win in a row.
What an incredible start to the third round, Rivera and Chikadze going back-and-fourth.
How will Giga Chikadze and Irwin Rivera follow up that remarkable fight?
For the first time tonight a fight has gone the distance with Landwehr picking up the unanimous decision win.
Fight of the night! Landwehr and Elkins end the match bloodied and battered, leaving everything in the octagon.
Landwehr with some gamesmanship in the second round, calling out to Dana White mid-fight.
Next up we have featherweight action between Darren Elkins and Nate Landwehr.
How does Casey plan on celebrating the win? With two things, tequila and tacos.
Two matches, two wins by submission. Cortney Casey makes quick work Mara Borella with a first-round armbar. Picking up her first submission victory since Aug. 2016 (UFC 202 - Randa Markos)
Next up in Jacksonville, flyweight's Cortney Casey and Mara Romero Borella.
Rodrigo Nascimento is the first fighter to get his hand raised on the night, he picks up a second-round submission win over Don'Tale Mayes.
First fight in the Octagon features heavyweights: Rodrigo Nascimento and Don'Tale Mayes
A look at tonight's Octagon inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
Prelims Card
Rodrigo Nascimento (W - SUB R2 2:05) vs Don'Tale Mayes
Cortney Casey (W - SUB 3:36) vs. Mara Romero Borella
Darren Elkins vs. Nate Landwehr (W - UD 30-27x2, 29-28)
Giga Chikadze (W- UD 30-26, 30-27x2) vs. Irwin Rivera
Anthony Hernandez vs. Kevin Holland (W - TKO 0:39)
Matt Brown vs. Miguel Baeza (W - KO R2 0:18)