Landwehr hams it up against Darren Elkins, calls out Dana

Alistair Overeem defeats Walt Harris via second-round TKO in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris. Click here for a full recap of the night's events.

And now it's time for the Main Event as a couple of heavy hitters take the stage. Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris close the show.

Yet another fight on the main card goes the distance and it's Claudia Gadelha winning by a split decision.

WINNER: Claudia Gadelha takes the co-main event in yet another VERY close split decision.



Hill lands a massive right-handed blow in the second, but we're headed to a third and final round.

Time for the Co-main event, Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill will go toe-to-toe in strawweight action.

TSN's Aaron Bronsteter says the Ige win all came down to how the judges scored a tight second round.

Barboza won the first, Ige the third, depends on how the judges scored the second, Ige did some damage in the first half of the round, but Barboza finished strong. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 17, 2020

You guessed it, another fight has gone the distance. Our first split decision of the night has seen Dan Ige take down Edson Barboza.

Dan Ige takes it by split decision. 😱



Three fights left on the card, up next, Edson Barboza moves to featherweight to take on Dan Ige.

The second fight of the main card follows the first, and goes the distance as Jotkotwo picks up the win over Anders.

Up next on the main card, Eryk Anders and Krzysztof Jotkotwo, two southpaws looking for the upper-hand.

Congratulations to "The Monster" Kevin Randleman, who will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

The UFC announces that "The Monster" Kevin Randleman will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 17, 2020

The first fight of the main card didn't disappoint, as it went the distance with Yadong winning by unanimous decision.

Yadong had that "oh well, better luck next time" look until they said his name. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 17, 2020

Main Card time! Song Yadong and Marlon Vera will get things started with a featherweight battle.

Despite both fighters being ranked at bantamweight, Marlon Vera and Song Yadong kickoff the main card with a featherweight bout.



Both fighters are unbeaten in their previous 5 fights.



Also, Yadong is the youngest fighter on tonight’s card (22). pic.twitter.com/CEcHyekIEf — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 17, 2020

Full Card

Main Card:

Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris

Claudia Gadelha (W - SD 29-28x2, 28-29) vs. Angela Hill

Dan Ige (W - SD 29-28x2, 28-29) vs. Edson Barboza

Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko (W - UD 30-27, 29-28x2)

Song Yadong (W - UD 29-28x3) vs. Marlon Vera

Down goes Brown! Baeza lands a picture-perfect left hook for the second-round KO.

Baeza picks up from where he left off to score a 2nd round finish.



Statement win for him here. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 17, 2020

Here we go, Matt Brown faces Miguel Baeza in the featured bout of the prelims.

The next bout on tonight's UFC card is a welterweight fight between Matt Brown and Miguel Baeza.



A Brown win would tie him with Matt Hughes for the 2nd-most welterweight wins in UFC history (16), trailing only Georges St-Pierre (19). pic.twitter.com/dcFRje9Gwu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 17, 2020

Kevin Holland is planning on moving down to welterweight for his next fight.

Looks like Kevin Holland plans on moving down to welterweight for his next fight.



Weighed in at 182.5 lbs. yesterday. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 17, 2020

Did you blink? If you did you might have missed Kevin Holland's first round TKO.

Anthony Hernandez and Kevin Holland are all set to battle.

Anthony Hernandez & Kevin Holland meet in a middleweight division fight in the next UFC bout of the evening.



5 of Hernandez's 7 MMA wins have been by submission.



13 of Holland's 16 MMA victories have been via finish (7 KO/TKO, 6 submissions). pic.twitter.com/0GkHN8zRHc — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 17, 2020

Giga Chikadze picks up the unanimous decision win over Irwin Rivera, his fifth win in a row.

What an incredible start to the third round, Rivera and Chikadze going back-and-fourth.

How will Giga Chikadze and Irwin Rivera follow up that remarkable fight?

Time for some Giga Kicks! — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 16, 2020

For the first time tonight a fight has gone the distance with Landwehr picking up the unanimous decision win.

Fight of the night! Landwehr and Elkins end the match bloodied and battered, leaving everything in the octagon.

FIGHT OF THE NIGHT! That was fun to watch. #UFCFL — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) May 16, 2020

Landwehr with some gamesmanship in the second round, calling out to Dana White mid-fight.

Next up we have featherweight action between Darren Elkins and Nate Landwehr.

Darren Elkins vs Nate Landwehr is up next! I’m looking forward to this one! #UFCFL — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 16, 2020

How does Casey plan on celebrating the win? With two things, tequila and tacos.

Two matches, two wins by submission. Cortney Casey makes quick work Mara Borella with a first-round armbar. Picking up her first submission victory since Aug. 2016 (UFC 202 - Randa Markos)

Next up in Jacksonville, flyweight's Cortney Casey and Mara Romero Borella.

Rodrigo Nascimento is the first fighter to get his hand raised on the night, he picks up a second-round submission win over Don'Tale Mayes.

Welcome to the UFC, Rodrigo Nascimento! 👏 👏



R2 sub to open #UFCFL! pic.twitter.com/ULyTgJa67f — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) May 16, 2020

First fight in the Octagon features heavyweights: Rodrigo Nascimento and Don'Tale Mayes

A look at tonight's Octagon inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

