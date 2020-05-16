Up Next

UFC caps eventful week with third event in eight days

Heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris are battling in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris. Follow TSN.ca's Fight Night blog for all the latest news and results from tonight's card. Watch LIVE NOW on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN Direct.

Two matches, two wins by submission. Cortney Casey makes quick work Mara Borella with a first-round armbar. Picking up her first submission victory since Aug. 2016 (UFC 202 - Randa Markos)

Next up in Jacksonville, flyweight's Cortney Casey and Mara Romero Borella.

Rodrigo Nascimento is the first fighter to get his hand raised on the night, he picks up a second-round submission win over Don'Tale Mayes.

First fight in the Octagon features heavyweights: Rodrigo Nascimento and Don'Tale Mayes

A look at tonight's Octagon inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Full Card

Prelims Card

Rodrigo Nascimento (W - SUB R2 2:05) vs Don'Tale Mayes

Cortney Casey (W - SUB 3:36) vs. Mara Romero Borella

Darren Elkins vs. Nate Landwehr

Giga Chikadze vs. Irwin Rivera

Anthony Hernandez vs. Kevin Holland

Matt Brown vs. Miguel Baeza