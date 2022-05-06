4h ago
UFC lightweight title will be vacated after Oliveira misses weight
The UFC lightweight title will be vacated for Saturday's UFC 274 main event after Charles Oliveira missed weight on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
Oliveira, who missed weight by .5 of a pound, will take on Justin Gaethje in the main event in Phoenix.
Gaethje will become the undisputed lightweight champion if he wins the match.
If Oliveira wins, the belt will remain vacant, but he will become the number one contender and get to challenge for the title at a later date.
Gaethje will be challenging for the UFC lightweight title for the second time on Saturday, he was defeated by former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254.
Oliveira has won 10 straight fights, including one title defence, and is the UFC's all-time leader in submission victories.