The UFC lightweight title will be vacated for Saturday's UFC 274 main event after Charles Oliveira missed weight on Friday.

VIDEO: Charles Oliveira weighs in at 155.5 lbs on his second attempt one hour after missing on his first attempt at 155.5 lbs.



Lightweight title will be vacated. Fight is still on and only Gaethje will be eligible to win it. If Oliveira wins, belt remains vacant. pic.twitter.com/zbuVhQbOFl — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 6, 2022

Oliveira, who missed weight by .5 of a pound, will take on Justin Gaethje in the main event in Phoenix.

Gaethje will become the undisputed lightweight champion if he wins the match.

The UFC has released a statement affirming that should Charles Oliveira win in tomorrow night's UFC 274 main event that he will be the number one contender and face the next challenger in line at a later date. pic.twitter.com/fCFDSmFQKp — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 6, 2022

If Oliveira wins, the belt will remain vacant, but he will become the number one contender and get to challenge for the title at a later date.

Gaethje will be challenging for the UFC lightweight title for the second time on Saturday, he was defeated by former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254.

Oliveira has won 10 straight fights, including one title defence, and is the UFC's all-time leader in submission victories.