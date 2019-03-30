What was considered a can’t-miss main event between Justin Gaethje and Edson Barboza lived up to the billing for as long as it lasted.

Gaethje and Barboza went back and forth, trading their trademark vicious leg kicks among other strikes until Gaethje started getting the better of the exchanges and knocked Barboza out at 2:30 of the first round.

Following the win, Gaethje expressed his frustration that Donald Cerrone was ranked ahead of him and outlined his plan to defeat anyone who was ranked ahead of him next.

This was Gaethje’s second straight first-round win, which followed two straight losses, the first losses of his career.

A logical next matchup would be to have Gaethje face the winner of the upcoming bout between Cerrone and fourth ranked Al Iaquinta, however it seems like there are no bad options when it comes to an opponent for Gaethje, who is able to bring out the best of his adversaries.

Attendance and Bonuses

UFC Fight Night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia drew 11,123 attendees for a reported gate of $1,102,542.16 (USD).

The Fight of the Night bonus went to Gaethje and Barboza, while the Performance of the Night bonuses went to Paul Craig, who scored yet another Hail Mary third-round submission and Jack Hermansson, who scored a submission victory of his own in less than a minute over David Branch in the co-main event.

Gaethje, Barboza, Craig and Hermansson each earned an additional $50,000 (USD).

Cejudo gets chance at title in a second division

With TJ Dillashaw voluntarily relinquishing his bantamweight championship following a one-year suspension by the New York State Athletic Commission after he was flagged for a banned substance, there was a debate as to who the two athletes to compete for the title would be.

That debate is over as the UFC has booked Henry Cejudo, who beat Dillashaw in a flyweight championship bout in January, and top-ranked Marlon Moraes as the main event for UFC 238, which takes place on June 8 in Chicago.

Cejudo has the opportunity to join elite company and become the fourth UFC fighter to hold titles in two different weight classes simultaneously.

Moraes was previously the World Series of Fighting (now PFL) bantamweight champion and has made waves by scoring three straight first round finishes.

Dillashaw’s future still hangs in the balance as USADA have not yet announced his penalty.

Ngannou and dos Santos targeted for UFC 239

After losing his heavyweight championship opportunity last January, Francis Ngannou followed that up with a decision loss to Derrick Lewis, but those days seem like ancient history after Ngannou’s two knockout wins in under a minute over Curtis Blaydes and Cain Velasquez.

One heavyweight that Ngannou has yet to face is Junior dos Santos, who is on a three fight win streak of his own, two of which were knockouts.

That will likely change at UFC 239 in July as the UFC is targeting a matchup between the two perennial top-5 heavyweights.

Ngannou and dos Santos were scheduled to meet at UFC 215 in Edmonton, however, dos Santos was flagged for a USADA anti-doping violation, which was inevitably attributed to a tainted supplement and the fight was scrapped.

The winner of their matchup will put themself into title contention.

Askren and Masvidal matchup in the works

After Ben Askren scored a controversial submission win over Robbie Lawler at UFC 235, UFC President Dana White told TSN following the event that he planned to book a rematch between the two top-10 welterweights.

However, that scenario has failed to play out. Earlier this week, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported that Lawler would be facing former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a rematch that would headline the UFC’s event in Minneapolis this June.

That left Askren without an opponent and after he travelled to London as a guest fighter with the purpose of trying to setup a bout with the winner of the main event between Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal, it appears Askren has fished his wish.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, a matchup between Askren and Masvidal, who beat Till in the UFC Fight Night London main event, is in the works.

Helwani stated that the matchup is being targeted for UFC 239 in July, but that it is not yet set in stone. The UFC was looking to book the bout for UFC 238 in Chicago, but according to Helwani, that date poses a conflict for Masvidal.

With Masvidal ranked 4th and Askren ranked 5th, the winner of this bout could be next in line for a shot at the welterweight title.