Romero earns statement win over Rockhold

After failing to make weight and being ruled ineligible to win the UFC interim middleweight title, Yoel Romero emerged victorious in devastating fashion with a huge overhand left that landed clean on former champion Luke Rockhold.

For the sixth time in nine UFC wins, Romero earned a knockout victory inside the third round.

An interim title would have secured a rematch with the still undisputed champion Robert Whittaker and while this win should earn him a title shot, it is not guaranteed.

Romero fought Whittaker last July and lost via unanimous decision in a closely contested fight where he won two of the three rounds.

At 40 years of age, the silver medallist in freestyle wrestling at the 2000 Summer Olympic games may only get one more chance to win the coveted middleweight title that has eluded him thus far in his career.

Bonuses and Attendance

UFC 221 set a gate record at Perth Arena despite falling short of the event being sold out. It grossed $3.6 million (AUD) and drew 12,437.

Performance bonuses were awarded to Jake Matthews and Yi Jingliang for their fantastic three round fight and to Jussier Formiga and Israel Adesanya for their knockout victories. Each earned an additional $50,000.

Romero was ineligible for a performance bonus due to missing weight.

UFC 222 gets a new main and co-main event

After featherweight champion Max Holloway was forced to withdraw from UFC 222 due to an injury, the UFC was forced to scramble to try and find a champion willing to headline the card on only a few weeks notice.

Eventually, it was Cris Cyborg that answered the call and she will be defending her women’s featherweight title in the main event against UFC newcomer Yana Kunitskaya, who was recently the Invicta women’s bantamweight champion.

While they were able to get a champion to headline the event, the odds indicate that this will be a one-sided affair as Cyborg is listed as a 10-to-1 favourite or higher.

In the co-main event, Frankie Edgar, who was originally slated to challenge Holloway for the title, will face the second-ranked Brian Ortega in a risky bout for both fighters who would certainly lose their place in the featherweight pecking order with a loss.

Nunes versus Pennington reportedly headlining UFC 224

Brazilian outlet Combate are reporting that women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will be defending her title against third ranked Raquel Pennington, who has not fought since November of 2016, at UFC 224 on May 12th in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Pennington had hoped to face Nunes sooner, but suffered injuries as a result of an ATV accident.

Nunes has won six in a row including title defences against Ronda Rousey and Valentina Shevchenko, while Pennington has won four in a row and has not lost in nearly three years.

The main event between Nunes and Pennington will feature the first championship fight featuring two openly gay competitors.

CM Punk in talks to fight at UFC 225

According to Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting, former WWE wrestler CM Punk (Phil Brooks) is in discussions to fight at UFC 225 against Mike Jackson in his hometown of Chicago on June 8.

Jackson made his UFC debut two years ago against Mickey Gall to determine who Brooks’s first opponent would be.

Gall defeated Jackson by submission and went on to defeat Brooks by submission seven months later.

Both Jackson and Brooks are 0-1 in the UFC and the fight would present a matchup for Brooks with someone with a similar level of experience, although Jackson has previously competed in amateur MMA, kickboxing and muay thai.

Jackson also occasionally covers mixed martial arts as a journalist and photojournalist and trains with UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis.