Following the season finale of the Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series, UFC president Dana White held a media scrum where he addressed the potential future of Canadian superstar Georges St-Pierre in the promotion.

White said he had heard that St-Pierre was looking to fight again and hopes to have a conversation with him about his future.

St-Pierre told Submission Radio that he hoped to return to the UFC for UFC 230 in New York City in November or UFC 231 in Toronto in December for a fight that will enhance his legacy.

“Toronto makes sense,” said White after being asked about a potential landing spot for St-Pierre should he fight in 2018.

St-Pierre last fought in November of 2017 when he captured the middleweight title from Michael Bisping. He has since forfeited the title due to complications stemming from a bout with ulcerative colitis.

Fights added to UFC 229 and anniversary show in Denver

The UFC has announced several fights in the past few days, including a handful of fights that will be on UFC 229, the much-anticipated card headlined by lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

Those fights include a co-main event between heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov, a matchup between top-10 strawweights Michelle Waterson and Felice Herrig, a light heavyweight matchup between undefeated Dominick Reyes and Ovince St-Preux and a women’s bantamweight fight between Yana Kunitskaya and Lina Lansberg, who both had losses to featherweight champion Cris Cyborg in their UFC debuts.

The fight between Lewis and Volkov was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, while the others were first reported by Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

At the UFC’s upcoming 25th anniversary Fight Night card in Denver, the main event will feature featherweights Frankie Edgar and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

The card will also feature the return of former women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie, who will face recent bantamweight title challenger Raquel Pennington.

A flyweight fight with potential title implications between Joseph Benavidez and Ray Borg was also added to the card.

Canadian Kaufman wants another UFC opportunity

It has been more than two years since Victoria-based Sarah Kaufman last fought in the UFC. Since then, she has gone 3-0 en route to earning the Invicta FC bantamweight title.

Kaufman told MMA Fighting’s Luke Thomas that prospective opponents have been turning down fights with her and that she would be willing to face Cris Cyborg for the UFC women’s featherweight title if it meant earning another shot in the UFC.

Kaufman last fought in May, when she won the title from Katharina Lehner via third-round submission.

Kaufman went 1-2-1 during her UFC tenure and her last fight in the promotion was a split decision loss to upcoming flyweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko.

Moras, Tucker return for UFC Fight Night in Moncton

In addition to the fights that TSN reported earlier this week, another Canadian will return to the octagon when the UFC heads to Moncton on Oct. 27.

Sarah “Cheesecake” Moras, who is coming off of a loss to Lucie Pudilova earlier this year, will face Talita Bernardo.

Moras sports a 2-2 record with wins over Alexis Dufresne and Ashlee Evans-Smith, while Bernardo is 0-2 in her UFC tenure.

The Kelowna-based Moras had a two-year layoff before returning to the octagon last September at UFC 215 in Edmonton, where she defeated Evans-Smith via first-round submission.

Also fighting for the first time since UFC 215 is Gavin Tucker, who was considered perhaps the UFC’s top Canadian prospect before a lopsided loss at the hands of Rick Glenn last September.

Tucker moves down to bantamweight to face Andre Soukhamthath where he hopes to bounce back after his first career loss