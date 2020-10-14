The UFC has offered Conor McGregor a fight against Dustin Poirier on January 23 and is not willing to make it happen before that date, UFC president Dana White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Per Dana White (@danawhite), UFC has offered Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) the fight he wanted against Dustin Poirier (@DustinPoirier) on Jan. 23, and is not willing to rearrange things to make it happen before then, as Conor requested. The latest: https://t.co/QLO9aYLspI — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 14, 2020

Last week, McGregor tweeted that he was willing to accept the fight with Poirier under the condition that the bout takes place in 2020.

Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation 🙏 https://t.co/23hN4AHtoI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2020

"We offered him a fight, we got him his own date," White told ESPN. "We didn't have a date this year. We have everything laid out for this year, with world champions fighting for titles. He wants to fight Dustin Poirier apparently, so we went to ESPN and got him his own date. He's been offered Dustin Poirier on Jan. 23. It's a yes or no answer."

Both flyweight champions Deiveison Figueiredo and Valentina Shevchenko are expected to defend their belts at UFC 255 and two-division champion Amanda Nunes is expected to put her featherweight title on the line on the same day as bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 256.

White tells ESPN that the promotion is not planning to rearrange any of those fights to accommodate booking McGregor.

"That's not how it works," White told ESPN. "We laid out this year. He was retired. Would anybody disagree he was retired? Through this crazy pandemic year we're going through, we faced a lot of challenges. There were a lot of things done to make this thing work. We made it happen. We have our schedule laid out. Fighters have committed to it. Fighters have started training for these fights. Conor came back and wants to fight Dustin, so we went out and got him his own date. It's Jan. 23."