BJ Penn's UFC career is at its end.

President Dana White confirmed that the 40-year-old former lightweight and welterweight champion had been released from the company after videos were released of Penn getting into a bar fight last month.

"He won't fight again, that's it," White told ESPN when footage of the fighting went viral. "That's a wrap. It's not even that this was the last straw. I didn't love him continuing to fight anyway, but with the relationship that he and I have -- he gets me on the phone, begging me for another fight. It's hard to turn him down. After what I saw in that video, BJ needs to, you know, he needs to focus on his personal life before he thinks about fighting."

A native of Kailua, HI, Penn was in the midst of a seven-fight losing streak, the longest in company history, and had not won a fight since 2010.

Only the second man to hold titles at two different weight classes, Penn holds victories over the likes of Matt Hughes, Jens Pulver and Diego Sanchez. Penn retired in 2014 and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame the following year, but came back to the Octagon in 2017.

The bar fight was the latest in a string of troubling episodes for Penn. In April, USA Today reported that his longtime partner had filed a restraining order against him and alleged years of sexual and physical abuse.

Penn finishes his UFC career with a 13-11-2 mark with the company.