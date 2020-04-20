Nunes says she's out of May 9 title bout

If the UFC does return to action on May 9 as it is planning, it will be without Amanda Nunes.

Nunes said in an interview with CBS Sports that she will not defend her featherweight title against Felicia Spencer on the planned card.

"I don't think this is the right time for me right now to fight," Nunes said. "Let this coronavirus pass a little bit so I can at least have a full camp. We can maybe see around June, [but] let's see what is going to happen."

Nunes' agent, Dan Lambert, later confirmed the news to ESPN.

Spencer told ESPN that she will not remain on the May 9 card and will instead prepare for a bout in June.

Nunes, who also holds the bantamweight title in addition to her featherweight crown, said she has been training at her home gym in Florida while observing social distancing protocols.

She is 19-4 all time in the UFC.