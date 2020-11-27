7h ago
UFC's Blaydes-Lewis fight called off
UFC's main event of Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis for Saturday night has been called off due to a positive COVID-19 test, the promotion announced on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
Report: UFC's Blaydes-Lewis fight called off
UFC's main event of Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis for Saturday night has been called off due to a positive COVID-19 test, the promotion announced on Friday.
The scheduled co-main event light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Devin Clark has been promoted into the main event slot and upgraded to a five-round fight.
According to the UFC, the bout between Blaydes and Lewis will be rescheduled for a future card.
Smith will be looking to snap a two-fight losing streak in the new main event. He has lost his last two trips to the Octagon to Aleksandar Rakic and Glover Teixeira.
The 32-year-old holds a 33-16 overall MMA record.
Clark enters the bout on a two-fight winning streak with victories over Alonzo Menifield and Dequan Townsend in his last two outings.
He is 12-4 over the course of his MMA career.
The event will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.