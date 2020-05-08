UFC 249 will go on as planned despite Souza testing positive for COVID-19

UFC fighter Jacare Souza has tested positive for COVID-19.

The UFC have released a statement regarding Jacare Souza pic.twitter.com/fPH7wIAVJS — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 9, 2020

Souza was scheduled to fight Uriah Hall Saturday at UFC 249 in Jacksonville. The fight will not happen, but UFC 249 is still planning to move forward with consent from Florida athletic officials, the UFC says.

According to ESPN, Souza arrived in Jacksonville on Wednesday and informed UFC officials a family member had tested positive for the coronavirus. Souza did not have any symptoms but still tested positive two days later. The UFC believes Souza has been isolated enough to the point where the event can proceed as scheduled.

"In addition, COVID-19 tests for Souza's two cornermen were also flagged as positive. UFC's medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of COVID-19. As per UFC's health and safety protocols, all three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC's medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment," the UFC said as part of a statement. Click here to read the full statement.

The UFC adds there have been no other positive COVID-19 tests.

The UFC's prelim card begins at 6:00 p.m. Saturday on TSN1/4/5 while the main card gets underway at 10:00 pm featuring Tony Ferguson taking on Justin Gaethje in the main event.

Saturday night’s event is supposed to mark the return of major professional sports to North America after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert’s positive test caused the NBA to suspend its season March 11 and triggered a domino effect bringing professional sports to a screeching halt.

So far, the only major sport to return worldwide has been the Korea Baseball Organization, which began its season May 5 after weeks of favourable public health data in South Korea.