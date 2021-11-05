The men’s pound-for-pound ranking in the UFC is a who’s who of the sport, filled with champions, interim champions and some of the most feared and exciting fighters in all of mixed martial arts.

At the top of that list stands one man, undisputed welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who will put the belt on the line for the fifth time, looking for his 19th consecutive win overall, at UFC 268.

The first of those successful defences was a fifth-round, TKO victory over Colby Covington, the man that he will face in a rematch in the main event on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.



Both men have changed camps since the first time they clashed, but Usman does not expect the outcome of the fight to be any different than when they met in Las Vegas at UFC 245, unless his opponent can rise to the challenge.

“The only difference is if he’s prepared to go to that place with me, that will be the only difference,” Usman told TSN. “I think over time in this sport you get two guys no matter what the training is, no matter what’s going on, they just want to fight each other and I think that’s what this fight symbolizes. I think, yeah if he did his homework, it’s going to be a spectacular fight, if he didn’t, it’s going to be a short night.”

Covington has continuously tried to get under Usman’s skin and make things personal with trash talk, but the champion says that all of his opponents try that tactic and it never works.

“They’re all like that, he’s not the first guy,” said Usman. “The last guy (Jorge Masvidal) said, ‘give me six weeks. The only reason you won was because I took it on six days, give me six weeks.” They all say certain things because that helps them, that builds them up. The thing that’s going to be crushing for him, like I’ve said, in the era where he’s existed, he has to live with the fact that there was someone that was better than him, how is he going to deal with that?”

Although Usman does believe that Covington is a quality fighter in the cage, he just doesn’t think much of the things his two-time challenger has done outside of the Octagon.

“I think he’s a great fighter, I’d even go as far as to put him in the top 15 welterweights of all time,” said Usman. “I think he works hard, he’s a great competitor, he comes ready all the time, he’s got that great gas tank everyone loves to talk about. I think he’s a great competitor, but as a person I just think, what does that say about your integrity that you had to be that character in order to get any type of notoriety.”

The 34-year-old has won all 14 of his fights since he joined the UFC and has battled a group of well-respected fighters on his way to claiming the top spot in the pound-for-pound rankings.

The Auchi, Nigeria native believes it’s not just the magnitude of the fights, but the strength of schedule that has made his run memorable.

“Not just them being big fights, I think it’s the level of competition,” said Usman. “Having to step inside the cage for five rounds with the scariest submission expert we’ve ever seen in Demian Maia, a former champion who never quits in Rafael dos Anjos, a powerful champion like Tyron Woodley and then a slick fighter like Jorge Masvidal and then a teammate you started this journey with in Gilbert Burns, it’s been a special road, I’ve been blessed with all the challenges I’ve had. And then this one is special as well.”