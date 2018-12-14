Here are three predominantly available players with favourable matchups who could provide your team with a spark.

Gustav Nyquist , Red Wings (49.2 per cent owned)

Nyquist isn’t owned at a low clip, but he’s more available than he should be.

He’s averaging a career-best 0.87 points per game and has cemented himself on the top line as well as the top power play unit. He’s also been on fire lately posting four goals and eight points in his last five games. The Red Wings are set to face the Ottawa Senators, who sit right behind them in the Atlantic Division so there’s some added incentive for Detroit to play well.

The Sens have also been rough defensively all season and currently sit dead least in the league in both goals against per game and shots against per game. A hot Nyquist against a Sens team that’s 3-10-1 on the road this season seems like a can’t-miss play.

Alternatives: Thomas Vanek (7.4 per cent owned), Frans Nielsen (0.8 per cent owned)

Bryan Little , Jets (38.2 per cent owned)

Little doesn’t get enough fantasy love for a centre sandwiched between Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor. He’s definitely not the same type of offensive threat as his linemates, but he’s playing in such a fantastic scenario and that should lead to a higher owners’ rate.

He’s on the second line and the second power play so he will certainly get his chances. The Jets have won seven of their last eight games and are set to face the struggling Chicago Blackhawks. The Jets and Blackhawks have played each other twice this season resulting in Chicago giving up six goals both times. Winnipeg has scored 18 goals in their past three games so this seems like a fantasy match made in heaven.

Alternatives: Mathieu Perreault (12.4 per cent owned), Jacob Trouba (34.5 per cent owned)

Alex Chiasson , Oilers (1.8 per cent owned)

Chiasson is the latest contestant on ‘Who wants to play on Connor McDavid’s line?’ and he seems on track to win the prize of remaining there. He’s on pace to score around 40 goals and plays with both McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the top line and the top power play.

Chiasson’s shooting percentage is just north of 30 - which is quite unsustainable, but he’s still in a prime position to succeed. The Oilers in general have been very good since Ken Hitchcock took over as head coach. They’re 8-2-2 as well as 5-0 at home during that span and given the Philadelphia Flyers’ goaltending woes, Edmonton will be welcoming them with open arms.

The Flyers are 29th in goals against per game and dead last in the league in team save percentage - an abysmal .878. No matter who the Flyers put in net, it’s a struggle. Chiasson is widely available, which certainly adds to his fantasy appeal.

Alternatives: Jujhar Khiara (0.3 per cent owned), Darnell Nurse (44.7 per cent owned)