Here are three predominantly available players with favourable matchups who could provide your fantasy team with a spark.

Bryan Rust, Penguins (3.9 per cent owned)

Rust is owned at an absurdly low rate for a player who seems to be clicking with Sidney Crosby. Rust sees time on the top line and the second power-play unit and has been on an absolute tear with eight goals and 12 points over his last 10 games. The Red Wings are an enticing matchup as they are a bottom-10 team in goals against, shots against per game, and penalty-killing percentage. The Pens got off to a rough start as well but they’ve rebounded nicely going 7-2-1 over their last 10 games. Detroit has struggled lately, posting a 3-5-2 record over their last 10 games. They will likely have a hard time dealing with Rust as well as the rest of the Pens’ offensive depth.

Ondrej Palat, Lightning (3.3 per cent owned)

The Lightning are by far the best team in the NHL and they get a dream matchup as the Flyers come to town. Over their last 12 games, the Bolts have gone 11-0-1, looking nothing short of unstoppable. Palat’s low ownership is very surprising as he’s on both the top line and the top power-play unit. He’s also been enjoying the Lightning’s hot streak, posting four goals and eight points over his last 10 games. Tampa currently leads the league in total goals scored and power-play percentage while the Flyers remain a bottom-five team in goals against and penalty-killing percentage. Anything can happen in hockey but this game should be an absolute blowout.

Charlie Coyle, Wild (15.2 per cent owned)

The Wild have been ice-cold lately, posting an abysmal 3-6-1 record over their last 10 games. Luckily they get to face the Blackhawks who are struggling even more than usual in Corey Crawford’s absence. Chicago sits dead last in the league in both goals against and penalty-killing percentage. Coyle has been moderately productive with a goal and four points in his last 10 games. His spot on both the second line and the top power-play unit make him very appealing, especially in this matchup. He’ll definitely be available and could even be a good stash option given all the trade talks surrounding him in recent months. Whether he gets hot with the Wild or with another team, it’s only a matter of time before he starts producing at a reasonable rate. A game against the Blackhawks could be the perfect scenario for a breakout.