We have a busy slate heading into Tuesday night with 18 teams in action.

With the recent injury news concerning the likes of Ryan Getzlaf, Tomas Hertl and Brock Boeser, let’s look at three players who could potentially provide a lineup boost.

Kevin Labanc, Sharks (55.6% owned)

Although Labanc is owned at a bit of a high clip for a value play, he will be more than worth an add if Hertl is held out of the lineup. Hertl sustained a head injury against the Flyers on Saturday and was forced to exit the game; however, he did participate in a full practice Tuesday morning and is considered a game-time decision. It’s not expected to become anything serious but it’s often better to be safe than sorry at this point in the season and there’s really no incentive to rush him back. Regardless of Hertl’s status, Labanc has a spot locked up on the top power-play unit and has been hot to start the season (two goals, 10 assists in 14 games played). Should Hertl become unavailable, Labanc would also move up to the second line with Logan Couture and Timo Meier. There’s really no reason to avoid him right now.

Adam Henrique, Ducks (23.2% owned)

The best part about deploying Henrique is his permanent spot on the first power-play unit. Getzlaf left Sunday’s game against the Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury and although he skated yesterday, his status for Tuesday remains unclear. Regardless, Henrique can only become more appealing if Getzlaf sits as he would then slot in as the first-line centre between Rickard Rakell and Pontus Aberg. Henrique has only taken 15 shots through 15 games which is a tad concerning; however, he’s also a consistent 20-goal scorer who has never been a high-volume shooter. His ice time also eclipsed the 21-minute mark last game (his ATOI has been 16:34 this year) and if he ends up on the top line, he’ll see similar minutes once again.

Brendan Leipsic, Canucks (0% owned)

It’s always interesting to stumble upon a player who is 0 per cent owned; however, it’s certainly warranted given how Leipsic’s season has gone. He’s been a healthy scratch on multiple occasions (including the last three games) and has made very little impact in general. It would appear as though he’ll receive a huge opportunity tonight as he’s projected to play on the top line with Elias Pettersson and Nikolay Goldobin. He will also see time on the top power-play unit. The Red Wings are a very enticing matchup as well seeing as they’ve already surrendered 53 goals against (fourth worst in the league). Although there may be better players available on the wire, it’s hard to overlook his potential given how ideal his scenario is.