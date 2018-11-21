We have an incredibly busy NHL slate heading into Wednesday night as 28 teams are in action.

Nearly a quarter of the season is already in the books and general managers around the league are beginning to evaluate their current rosters. But what about your current roster? After all, fantasy lineups require frequent evaluation as well.

At this point, you’re either sitting pretty atop your league or wallowing away at the bottom. Regardless of your position in the standings, these new-found sleepers just might contain that spark your team needs and are at least worth stashing on your bench if you have room.

Tanner Pearson, Penguins (2% owned)

If you had read this two weeks ago, there’s a good chance you’d be giggling hysterically. Nowadays, Tanner Pearson is having the last laugh as he is set to occupy a spot on the second line with Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel. It’s no secret the Pens season has been in shambles so far; however, all that primarily matters in fantasy hockey is linemate quality and power play time. Pearson hasn’t earned the latter just yet but this is still a very ideal wait-and-see situation. The Pens wouldn’t stick him with such high quality linemates right away if they didn’t think he was capable of keeping up. The young winger scored 24 goals just two seasons ago so there’s evidence of his ability to finish. Whether this experiment will work out or not remains to be seen but if it becomes anything permanent, Pearson will most likely be added everywhere. He has two points in his first three games as a Penguin so perhaps this is the start of some consistent production. Why not be the first one to give him a chance?

Drake Batherson, Senators (2% owned)

The Ottawa Senators have been playing better hockey as of late and they hope the addition of rookie Drake Batherson will help keep the good times rolling. He’s certainly being put in the best position possible as Batherson finds himself on both the top line as well as the second power play unit after only a week in the NHL. The lineup placement is more than justified given the three goals and five points he’s racked up in his three-game career so far. Ottawa has nothing to lose by consistently playing him and his usage should continue to rise as long as they feel he can handle it. Not to mention he’s currently playing with the red-hot Matt Duchene (six goals, 15 points in his past seven games) at all times. Rookies from the wire who start producing right away are worth their weight in gold when it comes to fantasy and there’s no point in waiting to pick him up if you need offensive help now.

Jake Allen, Blues (48% owned)

The St. Louis Blues have been the definition of a mess since the season began. Now that they’ve fired Mike Yeo, players and fans alike hope to find a fresh start as this team is simply too good on paper to play this poorly over an entire 82-game schedule. One of the more polarizing figures on the roster is starting netminder Jake Allen. Last year he seemingly took a step backwards as his save percentage fell to .906 after averaging around .915 through his first four seasons. This season is even worse as it currently stands at .895; however, there are some encouraging signs. Over his last three starts, he’s only allowed one goal in each while posting single-game save percentages of .947, .970, and .962. When it comes down to it, finding a good fantasy goalie on the wire is one of the hardest feats to accomplish. He may have to sit on your bench for awhile but if he continues to make positive strides and can find any sort of consistency, then you’ve truly scored. The Blues’ defence core isn’t as strong as it’s been in recent years; however, it’s still headlined by the likes of Alex Pietrangelo and Colton Parayko. The defensive strategies implemented by interim head coach Craig Berube could also very well define Allen’s fantasy value going forward.