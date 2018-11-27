It’s been an absolutely wild week for fantasy hockey owners. If you happen to own Winnipeg Jets sniper Patrik Laine, you’re probably on cloud nine right about now. Unfortunately, there’s only one Patrik Laine so let’s look at some other ways to beef up your offence.

Mike Green, Red Wings (13.6 per cent owned)

It’s always tough to find a decent puck-moving defenceman on the wire. It’s even more difficult to find one who plays more than 20 minutes a night on both the top pairing and the top power play unit. Fortunately, that’s where Mike Green comes in. He’s quite a few years removed from racking up back-to-back 70+ point seasons; however, he’s recorded 11 points through 15 games so far and is definitely a player who should be owned at a much higher clip. Detroit has a very fickle defence core; therefore, they have no choice but to give Green a ton of minutes across all situations.

Kasperi Kapanen, Leafs (26.9 per cent owned)

The lack of love for Kasperi Kapanen in the fantasy hockey world is truly baffling. The 22-year-old speedster has grown into a legitimate top-six forward during William Nylander’s absence posting 10 goals and 17 points through 25 games. At first, many thought his elevated play may have been a product of playing with Auston Matthews; however, he hasn’t slowed down in the slightest on Nazem Kadri’s flank. The young Finn has also been added to the Leafs’ top power play until Matthews returns. It appears as though he could be the leading candidate to occupy a line with Matthews and Nylander in the future as well. The incentive to roster him is overwhelming. If he’s still available in your league, you need to grab him immediately.

Jake Guentzel, Penguins (56.3 per cent owned)

​The best part about owning Jake Guentzel is his linemates. He’s a good player in his own right; however, the real reason we’re scooping him up is his consistent exposure to Sidney Crosby. What’s even more enticing is Guentzel’s spot on the top power play unit. It’s incredibly hard to avoid offensive production when you’re surrounded by Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, and Kris Letang. He also seems to be heating up as he scored a hat trick against the Columbus Blue Jackets during his last game. The Pens have struggled to find consistent linemates for Crosby over the years; however, Guentzel has proven to be an option they can rely on. With 11 goals and 18 points through 22 games, he looks to be in the midst of a breakout year and should not be overlooked.