BOSTON — Did he look nervous?

Pick a category and the deck was stacked against the St. Louis Blues in Game 7. The Boston Bruins had the edge in experience, scoring depth, and the best goalie in the playoffs at the other end of the ice.

Jordan Binnington didn’t blink. Not for one second.

Now, the nickname given to him in the AHL – Jordan “Winnington” – has a whole new ring to it. Literally.

Binnington was nearly flawless in a 4-1 victory over the Bruins as he became the first rookie netminder to win all 16 games required to hoist hockey’s ultimate prize.

The Blues’ fourth goalie back in training camp, who hadn’t made an NHL start prior to January, helped wipe away 52 years of frustration in one wild night as the Blues knocked off the Bruins in Game 7 Wednesday night to claim their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Ryan O’Reilly took home the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs, as voted by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Gloria? More like Glorious.

Back in America’s Heartland, a sold out Enterprise Center crowd that spilled over into Busch Stadium erupted in a sing-along to the 1982 Laura Branigan hit that became the anthem of the NHL’s only team styled after a musical note.

The Blues found Branigan in a South Philadelphia watering hole, of all places, on Jan. 6 – the night before Binnington made his first NHL start against the Flyers, earning a shutout.

Four days before that start, the Blues were in 31st place in the NHL – dead last, behind even the Ottawa Senators. A team with Central Division title aspirations, after adding O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak, David Perron and Chad Johnson in the off-season, had hit rock bottom. Six players were on TSN’s Trade Bait list and GM Doug Armstrong admitted he nearly blew up the Blues.

On Wednesday, the Blues became the first team to NHL history to go from worst in January to first in June.

What a fitting end to a Stanley Cup playoffs in which down became the new up. All four No. 1 seeds were eliminated in the first round for the first time ever, including Presidents’ Trophy winning Tampa Bay, who was swept by Columbus in a stunning upset.

The 107-point Bruins were the best regular season team still standing over the final three rounds. They fell short in Game 106 of the season, blowing the chance to win their first Stanley Cup on home ice since 1970, when through the Garden air with “The Goal” against these same Blues.

St. Louis hadn’t made it back to the Final until this year, the Blue Note being the NHL’s oft-kicked also-ran after qualifying for the playoffs 42 times in their 51 seasons.

Wednesday’s loss left Beantown one goal short of the Boston Hat Trick – as the city attempted to become the first city to stake claim to the Stanley Cup, World Series and Super Bowl at the same time.

No one will be crying for Boston, though, with 11 titles since 2004 alone.

The drought is only part of what made St. Louis such lovable underdogs.

No matter the obstacle, no matter the odds, the Blues always found a way to overcome.

“Ultimately to get to here, you have to have a big heart and that's what excites us about our group,” Armstrong said. “We have a bunch of guys with big hearts.”

Run into a hot goaltender? No problem, the Blues didn’t buckle when Ben Bishop put on a clinic in Game 7 in Round 2.

Brutal call goes against you? No sweat, the Blues responded by going 7-3 to finish off the Stanley Cup Final after the referees missed a blatant hand pass that put them down 2-1 to the Sharks in the Western Conference Final.

Drop Game 6 to win the Cup on home ice? Binnington, the Bounce Back Kid, had their back. The Blues became the first team to win the Stanley Cup with a below .500 record on home ice in the playoffs; they were 6-7 at home and 10-3 on the road.

A team that once beat the piss out of each other ­– Robert Bortuzzo fought Zach Sanford at a December practice while the Blues were scuffling ­– somehow found magic at a urinal in Game 2 of the Final.

Before delivering his first-ever playoff goal, defenceman Carl Gunnarsson told coach Craig Berube he needed just “one more chance” in what has to be the only washroom conversation etched in Stanley Cup lore.

When it mattered most, the Blues dug in, taking their cue on mental toughness from their coach who is tougher than nails. The Blues went 8-2 in Games 5, 6 and 7 of their series in these playoffs, including two Game 7 victories.

Along the way, the Blues got contributions from all over their lineup. Jaden Schwartz became the first player in a decade to net two hat tricks in one playoff run. Vladimir Tarasenko lit it up with six goals in the final two rounds. O’Reilly was the best player in the Final, with five goals and three assists in seven games, the first player since Wayne Gretzky in 1985 to score in four straight Final games.

They were led by their big boys on the blue line, captain Alex Pietrangelo and Colton Parayko, who Armstrong said made opposing teams “wade through them like seaweed.”

And then there was Binnington, the stone-cold killer in net, who came up big in the biggest game of their lives.

They’ve got a lifetime of memories now, a story and a song that will never go out of style in St. Louis.

