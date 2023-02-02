UNINTERRUPTED Canada's documentary exploring the Black experience in Canadian hockey, Black Ice, will be broadcast for the first time on Thursday night on TSN.

Directed by Academy Award nominee Hubert Davis and produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Drake, the film examines systemic anti-Black racism within the sport, as well as traces the history of Black Canadians in hockey and their contributions to the game, beginning with the formation of the Coloured Hockey League in Nova Scotia in 1895.

​You can catch UNINTERRUPTED Canada's Black Ice at on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 9pm et/6pm pt on TSN1/3, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

The film features an all-star slate of current and former players who offer their insight and experiences in the game including Olympic gold medalist Sarah Nurse, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds and Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban.

Having originally premiered as an official selection at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival where it won the 2022 TIFF People’s Choice Documentary Award, Black Ice is a frank and sometimes painful look at people who have not lost their hope that the sport they love might have a more inclusive future.