BERLIN — Substitute Cedric Teuchert scored late for Union Berlin to stun third-placed Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 and move to fourth in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Teuchert came on for the injured Sheraldo Becker midway through the first half and missed chances before finally beating Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky in the 88th minute after a brilliant through ball from Christopher Lenz.

Leverkusen dominated possession but lacked efficiency and slumped to its third defeat in four games. Peter Bosz’s team had been unbeaten before losing at home to Bayern Munich 2-1 on Dec. 19 and it hasn’t won since.

Union came closest to scoring early on when Marvin Friedrich’s header touched the outside of the left post in the 15th minute.

The home side had to bring on Teuchert for Becker in the 24th after the speedy forward injured his left ankle in a tussle for the ball with Edmond Tapsoba.

Union went even closer early in the second half, when Teuchert found himself totally free in front of Hradecky and aimed for the right corner, only to see his shot come back off the inside of the post and rebound across the goal-line before grazing the other post.

Teuchert went close again in the 61st after some fine play from Marcus Ingvartsen to set him up, and the near miss spurred the visitors to respond. Leon Bailey and Patrik Schick were both blocked.

Teuchert’s persistence finally paid off, however, though there were complaints from Leverkusen that there had been a foul in the buildup. Union coach Urs Fischer attempted to console furious midfielder Nadiem Amiri, who had been booked for his complaints, after the whistle.

