The Philadelphia Union have acquired winger David Accam from the Chicago Fire for $1.2 million in allocation money.

Accam had 14 goals and eight assists last year in his third season with the Fire. For his Major League Soccer career, the 27-year-old native of Ghana has 33 goals and 15 assists.

When the trade was announced Friday at the MLS draft in Philadelphia, the Union's Sons of Ben supporters group chanted "Thank You Earnie!" in a nod to the team's sporting director Earnie Stewart.

Accam will be a designated player for the Union. The trade included $300,000 in general allocation money and $900,000 in targeted allocation money.