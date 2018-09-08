LONDON — England defender Luke Shaw has been taken off on a stretcher after colliding with an opponent and hitting his head against the ground.

The UEFA Nations League game against Spain on Saturday was stopped for several minutes as Shaw received treatment. The Manchester United left back appeared to be wearing an oxygen mask as he was stabilized on a stretcher and then wheeled off the field at Wembley Stadium.

The incident happened at the start of the second half. Shaw and Spain defender Dani Carvajal were challenging for the ball. Shaw connected with a header but collided with Carvajal, fell backward and his head bounced off the ground.

Shaw was making his first England start since facing Switzerland in September 2015, a week before his double leg break in a Champions League match at PSV Eindhoven.

