Before Fred gets on the plane bound for Russia next week, he put pen to paper in England on Tuesday.

The Brazil international midfielder completed his move from Shakhtar Donetsk to Manchester United.

#MUFC is delighted to announce it has reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Fred.



#MUFC is delighted to announce it has reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Fred.

The deal is expected to be in the range of £50 million. Fred, 25, had been tipped to join Manchester City during the January transfer window, but that deal fell through.

After two seasons at Internacional, Fred joined Shakhtar in 2013. He has made 156 appearances over five seasons with Shakhtar, the Ukrainian Premier League champions, scoring 14 goals.

A native of Belo Horizonte, Fred has been capped seven times by the Selecao.

United might not yet be finished with transfer activity prior to the June 14 kickoff of the World Cup. The Red Devils are reportedly close to completing a deal for Porto's Portugal U-21 right-back Diogo Dalot and remain in contact with Tottenham Hotspur about Belgium centre-back Toby Alderweireld.