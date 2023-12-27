United States aims for second straight win at World Juniors against Switzerland

The United States are back in action Thursday after winning on Boxing Day to open their World Junior Championship, as they will face Switzerland in Group B action.

Watch the United States take on Switzerland on Thursday LIVE at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on TSN1/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Forward Gavin Brindley, a Columbus Blue Jackets prospect, led the way with two goals and had six shots on net in the 4-1 win over Norway. Isaac Howard and Jimmy Snuggerud had the other goals for the Americans.

In net, Trey Augustine stopped 22 of 23 shots he faced to pick up the win. Augustine, who plays in the NCAA with Michigan State, was drafted 41st overall by the Detroit Red Wings last June.

The Swiss were shut out 3-0 by Slovakia Wednesday afternoon in their first game of the tournament with goaltender Alessio Beglieri turning aside 17 of 18 shots he faced.

Switzerland has just one NHL prospect in 19-year-old defenceman Rodwin Dionicio, who plays in the Ontario Hockey League with the Saginaw Spirit.

In Group A action, Germany is coming off an upset 4-3 victory over Finland Wednesday but and will face another tough opponent in host Sweden, one of the tournament favourites for gold.

Watch Germany take on Sweden on Thursday LIVE at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT on TSN1/4/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The Germans got two goals from forward Veit Oswald with Roman Kechter and Niklas Hubner also finding the back of the net.

Goaltender Philipp Dietl stood tall, turning aside 40 shots. It was Germany's first-ever win over Finland at the World Juniors with the Finns previously winning 25 consecutive times over the Germans.

Germany has three NHL prospects skating in the World Juniors this year with defenceman Norwin Panocha, a 2023 seventh-round pick by the Buffalo Sabres, as well as forwards Julian Lutz (Arizona Coyotes) and Kevin Bicker (Detroit Red Wings).

Sweden will be without defenceman Elias Salomonsson, a Winnipeg Jets prospect, who was handed a one-game suspension by the IIHF for boarding Latvian forward Emils Veckaktins during Tuesday’s 6-0 victory.

In the win, forwards Jonathan Lekkerimaki (Vancouver Canucks) and Filip Bystedt (San Jose Sharks) both scored two goals with Felix Unger Sorum recording a goal and an assist.

Goaltender Hugo Havelid was perfect in net, stopping all 20 shots he faced.

How to watch 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship: Switzerland vs. United States

You can watch Switzerland vs. United States, along with every game at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Thursday, Dec. 28

Main Coverage: 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca, TSN App.

Full broadcast schedule can be found here.

How to watch 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship: Germany vs. Sweden

You can watch Germany vs. Sweden, along with every game at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Thursday, Dec. 28

Main Coverage: 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca, TSN App.

Full broadcast schedule can be found here.