NBA on TSN: Celtics vs. Heat Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5

AEW Dynamite Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN2

NBA on TSN: Clippers vs. Warriors Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

NBA on TSN: 76ers vs. Nets Thu 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5