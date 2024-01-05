United States clinging to lead over Sweden after two in World Juniors final

The United States are 20 minutes away from a gold medal as they lead Sweden 3-2 in Friday's World Juniors final from Gothenburg, Sweden.

New York Rangers prospect Gabriel Perreault opened the scoring for USA in the first period, tipping a Will Smith point-shot past Swedish goaltender Hugo Havelid with a delayed penalty pending.

Otto Stenberg tied the game less than three minutes into the second frame when he tipped a Mattias Havelid shot past U.S. goalie Trey Augustine

Smith had an opportunity to put the Americans back on top eight minutes into the period on a breakaway on Hugo Havelid, but missed the net.

Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick Isaac Howard succeeded two minutes later when he was sprung in alone on Hugo Havlid, beating him to make the score 2-1.

Howard doubled the Americans' lead when he banked the puck off Hugo Havelid in the net from a sharp angle with less than six minutes remaining in the frame.

Sweden put themselves back within a goal with five seconds remaining in the frame when Jonathan Lekkerimaki blasted a shot past Augustine with Seamus Casey in the box.

Howard and Lekkerimaki's goals were their seventh at the World Juniors and gives the players the tie for the tournament lead.

Sweden outshot the United States 9-7 in the second period but trail the Americans 17-16 in the game.

The Swedes are 1-2 on the man advantage while the U.S, has yet to receive a power play in the game.