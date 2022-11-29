Pulisic, United States hang on to outlast Iran and advance to knockout round

Christian Pulisic's goal was the difference as the United States defeated Iran 1-0 in their most important game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup thus far.

The victory advances the United States to the knockout stage and eliminates Iran from the World Cup competition.

Pulisic's goal came in the 38th minute when he came barreling into the Iran crease and scored while colliding with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beyrandvand.

The 24-year-old midfielder was on the ground for several minutes after the goal, laboured for the remainder of the half and was taken out at the beginning of the second half.

Timothy Weah thought he scored the second goal for the United States in first half stoppage time but the play was ruled offside.

Iran's best chances to tie the game came in second half stoppage time first when defender Morteza Pouraliganji's header sailed inches wide of the net and then forward Mehdi Taremi's sliding kick got past American goalkeeper Matt Turner but didn't have enough strength to reach the net.

The Americans dominated the match by outshooting Iran 11-2 with four shots on goal.

Iran didn't record their first shot until the 51st minute of the match.

England defeated Wales 3-0 in the other Group B match on Tuesday to advance England into the Round of 16.