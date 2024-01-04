United States dominate second period to draw even with Finland

The United States roared back in the second period as they are deadlocked 2-2 with Finland as the two teams battle for the right to play for gold at the World Juniors

Finland began the second period up 2-0 after securing goals from forwards Rasmus Kumpulainen and Tommi Mannisto in the first frame.

USA peppered Finland throughout the second period, outshooting them 14-3 but where Finnish goaltender Niklas Kokko had to stand on his head to keep his team in the game

Oliver Moore had a prime opportunity early on to get the United States on the board when received a pass in the slot but was unable get it past Kokko.

The Americans finally scored halfway through the period when Jimmy Snuggerud wired a point shot past Kokko on the power play to cut Finland's lead in half.

Will Smith tied the game late in the period when Gabe Perreault found him alone in front of a wide open net to score the equalizer.

USA is 1-2 on the man advantage while Finland has yet to receive a power play opportunity.