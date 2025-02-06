HALIFAX - Gwyneth Philips was a standout for the United States in levelling the women's hockey Rivalry Series against Canada.

The 25-year-old stopped 31 of 32 shots in regulation and wasn't beaten in a shootout in a 2-1 win for the U.S. in Halifax on Thursday.

The series tied 2-2 will be decided Saturday in Summerside, P.E.I.

Hilary Knight scored in regulation and the shootout, and Hannah Bilka and Kelly Pannek also scored in the shootout at Scotiabank Centre.

The 25-year-old Philips, who plays for the Professional Women's Hockey League's Ottawa Charge, was stellar in just her second career start for the U.S. national team.

“I’m just so happy for our team to get a win like this in a building that was as loud as it was tonight,” said U.S. coach John Wroblewski. "Gwyneth was fantastic in net and our team responded when we needed them to."

Knight scored in the first period and Canada's Blayre Turnbull pulled the hosts even late in the third period.

Canada's Brianne Jenner, Marie-Philip Poulin and Jamie Lee Rattray were unable to solve Philips in the shootout. Starting goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 14 of 15 shots in regulation.

Turnbull pulled the hosts even with two minutes 19 seconds to play when she batted a rolling puck in the slot between Philips' pads.

Knight's power-play goal scored on a backhand shot at 12:56 gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the first period for her third of the series.

The Americans went 1-for-3 on the power play, while Canada was scoreless on two chances.

After dropping the first game of the series 7-2 in San Jose, Calif., Canada won 5-4 in West Valley City, Utah, and 4-1 in Boise, Idaho, in November.

Canada lost the first three games of the best-of-seven Rivalry Series before winning four straight to take it in both 2023 and 2024.

The series was shortened this season to accommodate the PWHL's schedule.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2025.