Ryan Ufko recorded an assist on every United States goal as Team USA carries a 3-0 lead into the first intermission of their quarter-final battle against Germany at the World Junior Championships.

Logan Cooley opened the scoring for the United States at 3:51 of the first period when he dragged the puck around a German player in the slot and fired home his third of the tournament.

Team USA extended their lead to 2-0 on the power play at 8:00 of the period, when a centering pass from Jimmy Snuggerud deflected off a defender and through the five-hole of German goaltender Nikita Quapp.

Red Savage one-timed a puck past Quapp 39 seconds after Snuggerud’s goal to give the United States a 3-0 less than halfway into the first period.

Charlie Stramelnearly gave the US a 4-0 lead but his goal, which came 21 seconds after Savage's goal, was disallowed after a review due to being offside.

The United States outshot Germany 12-2 in the period.

The US finished the preliminary round with a 3-0-0-1 record, with its only loss coming in a 6-3 defeat against Slovakia last Wednesday. They are looking to improve on a disappointing fifth-place finish in the rescheduled 2022 world juniors last June.

The Germans enter the quarter-finals with a 1-0-0-3 record. Their sole win came against Austria on Dec. 30.

The winner of this quarter-final will move on to the semifinals to take on Czechia, who defeated Switzerland 9-1 earlier on Monday.