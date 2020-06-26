United States defender Geoff Cameron has signed a one-year deal to remain at Championship side Queens Park Rangers, the club announced on Friday.

Cameron, 34, signed permanently with the club last summer after a season-long loan from Stoke City.

A native of Attleboro, MA, Cameron has made 48 appearances for the team over two seasons.

"Geoff is a very important part of the squad," manager Mark Warburton said in a statement. "He not only provides us with quality and leadership on the pitch, but he gives up vital experience in the dressing room."

Prior to his six seasons with the Potters in the Premier League, Cameron spent five years with the Houston Dynamo in Major League Soccer where he was a two-time All-Star.

Internationally, Cameron has been capped 53 times.

With faint hopes of the playoffs still alive, QPR is next in action on Saturday when they travel across London to visit Charlton Athletic. With eight matches remaining, QPR sits seven points behind Preston North End for the final playoff spot.