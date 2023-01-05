United States leads Sweden after one in bronze medal game at World Juniors

Logan Cooley scored just under three minutes in to give the United States a 1-0 lead over Sweden at the first intermission of the bronze medal game at the World Juniors in Halifax.

Cooley took a behind-the-net pass from Jimmy Snuggerud for his seventh of the tournament. His 13 points are second in tournament scoring behind Canada's Connor Bedard, who has 23.

Sweden's Fabian Lysell was given a five-minute match penalty for a hit to the head on American forward Kenny Connors. Five seconds into the five-minute power play for the U.S., Gavin Brindley took a minor penalty for holding to even things to four-on-four.

Cooley also took a minor penalty for holding, with Sweden failing to capitalize on the power play.

Near the end of the period, Swedish forward Noah Ostlund was penalized for interference but the Swedes killed off the penalty.

With seven seconds remaining in the period, Sweden's Filip Bystedt took a penalty for high-sticking but the Americans did not score before the end of the first. The United States will have 1:53 seconds of power play time to start the second period.

The Americans led with 14 shots in the period with Sweden countering with eight.