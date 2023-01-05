United States, Sweden tied after second period in bronze medal game at World Juniors

The United States and Sweden are tied 5-5 at the second intermission in a high-scoring affair in the bronze medal game at the World Juniors.

The Americans made it 2-0 early in the second period on the power play as defenceman Ryan Ufko fired a point shot with assists from Jimmy Snuggerud and Jackson Blake.

Just under two minutes later, Sweden pulled within one when Filip Bystedt scored with assists from Jonathan Lekkerimaki and Adam Engstrom.

Moments after goaltender Trey Augustine denied Sweden's Liam Ohgren on the breakaway, Chaz Lucius scored to make it 3-1.

Oskar Pettersson pulled the Swedes within one to make it 3-2 moments after.

Two minutes later, 2023 top prospect Leo Carlsson tied the game 3-3 with assists from Fabian Wagner and Bystedt.

The Americans took the lead back on the power play as Cutter Gauthier scored to make it 4-3 with Lucius later making it a two-goal game with his second of the game.

Sweden then took over in the last few minutes as Milton Oscarson and Liam Ohgren found the back of the net to tie the game 5-5 to end the second period.