A national championship-winning head coach could be patrolling the sidelines for UNLV next fall.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Andy Yamashita reports that former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is on the shortlist of candidates to replace the fired Marcus Arroyo.

Arroyo was fired last week after a 5-7 season. For his three-year tenure at the program, Arroyo posted a 7-23 mark.

Orgeron, 61, has not coached since being fired after his sixth season in Baton Rouge in 2021. Over his time at LSU, Orgeron coached the team to a 51-20 record, taking the Tigers to five bowl games and winning a national title after the 2019 season, the program's first since 2007.

Prior to coming to the Tigers, Orgeron had a three-year coaching stint at Ole Miss (2005 to 2007) and served as interim head coach of USC in 2013 after the firing of Lane Kiffin.

In the 55-year history of the UNLV football program, the team has posted double-digit wins twice with the last time coming in 1984. The program has been bowl-eligible only four times with the last trip coming after the 2013 season with the Rebels lost to North Texas in the Cotton Bowl.