Draymond Green's late-game outburst against Kevin Durant on Monday night might have cost him more than a one-game suspension.

An unnamed Golden State Warriors player tells The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II that he doesn't think Durant will re-sign with the team now.

Durant is currently under his second 1+1 deal with the Warriors that is essentially a one-year deal plus a player option. It's widely expected that Durant will decline the $31.5 million option and once again become a free agent, but the chances of a third deal have apparently grown slimmer.

"With what was said, there is already no way Durant is coming back," the player said to Thompson. "The only hope is that they can say this summer, 'See, KD. We’ve got your back. We protected you from Draymond.'"

In the dying seconds of regulation during Monday night's 121-116 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Durant grew frustrated with Green's choice to dribble the ball up the court and get it to him in time. Green took exception to the manner in which Durant expressed his frustration with him. Multiple sources told Thompson that Green made it clear to Durant that the team had been winning before he joined them and accused the two-time NBA Finals MVP of turning his impending free agency into a circus that will follow the team all season.

General manager Bob Myers and head coach Steve Kerr met with Green on Tuesday morning to let him know that he was being suspended, something that the player wasn't expecting as his outbursts in the past have been dealt with through fines not made public.

"If we thought that was the right thing to do," a Warriors executive told Thompson about taking the fine avenue, "we would have. We have to do what we think is right."

Sources told Thompson that Durant could have ended all of this had he simply told the locker room that he respected them, even if he does choose to leave in July, but such a declaration wasn't forthcoming. While many on the team took umbrage about how and when Green went after Durant, teammates backed the general sentiment.

Those around the team told Thompson that this issue isn't expected to simply blow over.

The Warriors (12-3) still hold the West's best record and bounced back with a 110-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night in which Durant had 29 points.

Green is eligible to return on Thursday night when the club visits the Houston Rockets.