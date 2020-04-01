LONDON — A 24-year-old unranked British tennis player was suspended Wednesday for at least three months and fined at least $500 for betting on six matches involving other players.

The Tennis Integrity Unit said if Patrick Keane commits another breach of its rules, he will wind up with a six-month ban and $5,000 fine.

Keane's discipline was reduced based on his co-operation, admission and the fact that none of his wagers were on his own matches.

He is not allowed to compete in or attend any sanctioned tennis event until June 29.

