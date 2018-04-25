Should lottery odds be weighted better for the worst teams?

The NHL team with the worst point total this season will have an 18.5 per cent chance of winning the annual Draft Lottery, which will take place on Saturday, April 28.

The Draft Lottery consists of three drawings: the first determines the team selecting first overall, the second determines the team selecting second overall and the third will determine the team selecting third overall.

The updated odds listed below are for the first overall selection. The odds for the remaining teams go up on a proportionate basis for the second draw, based on which team wins the first draw and again for the third draw based on which club wins the second draw.

2018 Lottery Odds RK Team PTS % Chance at No. 1 pick 1 Buffalo 62 18.5 2 Ottawa* 67 13.5 3 Arizona 70 11.5 4 Montreal 71 9.5 5 Detroit 73 8.5 6 Vancouver 73 7.5 7 Chicago 76 6.5 8 NY Rangers 77 6.0 9 Edmonton 78 5.0 10 NY Islanders 80 3.5 11 Carolina 83 3.0 12 Calgary** 84 2.5 13 Dallas 92 2.0 14 St. Louis*** 94 1.5 15 Florida 96 1.0

* - As part of the Matt Duchene trade, the Senators have the option to keep their 2018 first-round pick and send Colorado their 2019 first-round pick.

** - The pick belongs to the New York Islanders as part of the trade for defenceman Travis Hamonic.

*** - As part of the Brayden Schenn trade, the Blues have the option to defer their 2018 first-round pick to 2019 if it is in the Top 10.