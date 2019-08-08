US defender Carter-Vickers joins Stoke on loan from Spurs

STOKE-ON-TRENT, England — U.S. national team defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has joined second-tier Stoke on a season-long loan from Tottenham.

Stoke announced the deal on the English League's transfer deadline day on Thursday.

Carter-Vickers progressed from the youth team at Spurs, but the 21-year-old has yet to make a Premier League appearance for the club and spent last season on loan at Swansea.

Stoke coach Nathan Jones says: "He was wanted by a number of clubs at this level and we're delighted to have managed to sign him."

Carter-Vickers, who has played twice in the FA Cup and twice in the League Cup for Spurs, has also had loan spells with Sheffield United and Ipswich Town.

He has made eight appearances for the U.S.

