The 2020 US Open is still planned to happen as scheduled.

In a statement released Friday morning, the United States Tennis Association announced that the goal is to hold this year's US Open in New York on its currently scheduled dates.

"Our plans to stage the US Open on our scheduled dates at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York with fans, remain on-going." The USTA said in the statement.

Adding, "However, we recognize that we are all facing an uncertain and rapidly-changing environment regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore have been aggressively modeling many other contingencies, including scenarios with no fans."

Moving the location of the tournament is one thing that the USTA is not considering, "We are in continual contact with New York State and New York City officials and agencies, as well as meeting weekly with our Medical Advisory Group to learn as much as we can and to properly assess this shifting situation."

After the Australian Open took place in late January, the US Open is looking to be the only major tournament remaining that isn't affected by COVID-19; Wimbledon was cancelled and the French Open was moved to mid-September.

"At this moment, our target date for a decision regarding the status of the US Open is six to eight weeks away (mid-June) and we will continue to provide updates as appropriate."