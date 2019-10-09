FAIRFAX, Va. — Christian Pulisic said he won't let his benching with Chelsea affect his play for the U.S. national team as it prepares for a match against Cuba, pronouncing himself in peak form despite scant playing time of late.

"I feel the best I ever have. I feel very confident in my game. I'm not going to let any of that affect me," Pulisic said Wednesday before training with the national team at George Mason University. "I feel very strong, and I'm really looking forward to this game Friday."

The 21-year-old midfielder has been mostly a spectator in his first season in the Premier League, playing in just one league match since August — a 10-minute stint Sunday during which he contributed an assist. Pulisic arrived at Chelsea in the off-season for $73 million from Borussia Dortmund.

Pulisic has previously voiced frustration with his playing time under Chelsea manager Frank Lampard but declined to elaborate on those feelings.

"I'm here now to be focused with the U.S. national team, so that's really all that's on my mind right now," Pulisic said.

The United States will play Cuba on Friday in Washington and then visit Canada in Toronto on Tuesday, its opening two matches of the CONCACAF Nations League.

While he's been a role player with Chelsea, Pulisic is the undisputed star of the rebuilding U.S. team, which is trying to recover from its failure to qualify for last year's World Cup in Russia. He said he's looking forward to seeing what 18-year-old midfielder Brenden Aaronson, who was added to the roster last week, can bring to the squad.

"It's fun to play with these younger guys," Pulisic said. "He's younger than me, right? Yeah, he's much younger. ... I don't see myself as young anymore, but whatever."

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports