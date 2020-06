LEIPZIG, Germany — Gio Reyna made his first professional start on Saturday after being named in Borussia Dortmund’s lineup at Leipzig in the German Bundesliga.

It was the second time Reyna had been included in Dortmund’s team for a league game.

The 17-year-old American was ready to start on May 16 when the Bundesliga resumed from its two-month break caused by the coronavirus, but was injured during the warm-up before the derby against Schalke.

Reyna set up Erling Haaland for a 30th-minute goal as Dortmund led 1-0 at half-time against Leipzig.

Reyna has now made 17 appearances across all competitions – 16 as a substitute – for Dortmund this season. He missed the 2-0 defeat to Mainz on Wednesday due to a bacterial infection.

Reyna made his debut on Jan. 18, becoming the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga at 17 years, 2 months, 5 days. He scored his first senior goal on Feb. 4 in a German Cup loss to Werder Bremen.

Reyna was set to join the U.S. team for the first time in March, but its matches were called off because of the pandemic.

He is a son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and women’s team player Danielle Egan Reyna.

