Friday's Olympic men's basketball exhibition game between the United States and Australia, set to take place in Las Vegas, has been cancelled due to health and safety protocols.

Friday’s @usabasketball exhibition game against Australia in Las Vegas has been canceled. Full announcement on the men’s and women’s teams upcoming schedules before leaving for Tokyo: pic.twitter.com/HRFBZU9vNH — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 16, 2021

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

The USA will wrap up their exhibition schedule Sunday evening against Spain and will then will head to Tokyo for the Olympics.

United States has won gold at the past three Olympics as well as the last six of seven Games.