1h ago
USA, Australia exhibition game cancelled due to health protocols
Friday's Olympic basketball exhibition game between the United States and Australia, set to take place in Las Vegas, has been cancelled due to health and safety protocols.
TSN.ca Staff
The decision was made out of an abundance of caution.
The USA will wrap up their exhibition schedule Sunday evening against Spain and will then will head to Tokyo for the Olympics.
United States has won gold at the past three Olympics as well as the last six of seven Games.