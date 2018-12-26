45m ago
USA avoids upset against Slovakia at WJC
TSN.ca Staff
WJC: Slovakia 1, USA 2
VICTORIA — The Americans waited until the third period to turn it on against Slovakia and avoid an upset.
Trailing by a goal through 40 minutes, the United States scored twice in the third to beat Slovakia 2-1 on Wednesday in the first preliminary-round game for both squads at the 2019 world junior hockey championship.
Captain Mikey Anderson tied it 1:10 into the third before Evan Barratt scored the eventual winner a little over four minutes later for the U.S. (1-0-0) at Victoria's Save-On-Foods-Memorial Centre, where all Group B games are being held.
Barratt circled out from the corner and lifted a backhand over goaltender Samuel Hlavaj's glove from the hash marks with the Slovakian netminder screened on the play.
Marek Korencik scored for Slovakia (0-1-0) with 2:43 to go in the second to give his country a chance for the upset.
Jason Robertson was stoned twice in the second by Hlavaj to keep the game scoreless. First Robertson was stopped on a breakaway in the period's opening minute, then he was halted on a penalty shot.
American netminder Kyle Keyser made 13 saves for the win — including a stop on a penalty shot attempt from Andrej Kukuca with 6:45 to play and the Americans up a goal.
Hlavaj turned away 32 shots in defeat.