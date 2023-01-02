30m ago
USA offence dominant after two periods vs. Germany
Jackson Blake's goal midway through the second period started another run of scoring from Team USA, who went on to score four goals within 6:20 of the period, and five overall, to take an 8-0 lead over Germany heading into the third period of their quarter-final battle.
The United States went on a similar scoring run in the first period, after Logan Cooley, Jimmy Snuggerud, and Red Savage scored three goals in 4:48 to take a 3-0 lead heading into the second.
Blake gave Team USA a 4-0 lead at 9:05 of the period when he was left alone in front of the net and performed a slick deke before tucking the puck past fellow Carolina Hurricanes prospect Nikita Quapp.
Cooley extended the lead two minutes later with his second of the game, pouncing on a rebound to give the United States a five-goal lead.
Cutter Gauthier scored his first of the tournament 18 seconds later, firing the puck over Quapp’s shoulder from a tough angle for the 6-0 lead.
Red Savage continued the second-period onslaught at 15:25 of the frame, breaking in alone while shorthanded and floating a backhand past Quapp for his second of the game.
Gauthier added his second of the game to give Team USA an 8-0 lead with 2:36 remaining in the second period.
The US finished the preliminary round with a 3-0-0-1 record, with its only loss coming in a 6-3 defeat against Slovakia last Wednesday. They are looking to improve on a disappointing fifth-place finish in the rescheduled 2022 world juniors last June.
The Germans enter the quarter-finals with a 1-0-0-3 record. Their sole win came against Austria on Dec. 30.
The winner of this quarter-final will move on to the semifinals to take on Czechia, who defeated Switzerland 9-1 earlier on Monday