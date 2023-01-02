Jackson Blake's goal midway through the second period started another run of scoring from Team USA, who went on to score four goals within 6:20 of the period, and five overall, to take an 8-0 lead over Germany heading into the third period of their quarter-final battle.

The United States went on a similar scoring run in the first period, after Logan Cooley, Jimmy Snuggerud, and Red Savage scored three goals in 4:48 to take a 3-0 lead heading into the second.

Blake gave Team USA a 4-0 lead at 9:05 of the period when he was left alone in front of the net and performed a slick deke before tucking the puck past fellow Carolina Hurricanes prospect Nikita Quapp.

Cooley extended the lead two minutes later with his second of the game, pouncing on a rebound to give the United States a five-goal lead.

Cutter Gauthier scored his first of the tournament 18 seconds later, firing the puck over Quapp’s shoulder from a tough angle for the 6-0 lead.

Red Savage continued the second-period onslaught at 15:25 of the frame, breaking in alone while shorthanded and floating a backhand past Quapp for his second of the game.

Gauthier added his second of the game to give Team USA an 8-0 lead with 2:36 remaining in the second period.

The US finished the preliminary round with a 3-0-0-1 record, with its only loss coming in a 6-3 defeat against Slovakia last Wednesday. They are looking to improve on a disappointing fifth-place finish in the rescheduled 2022 world juniors last June.

The Germans enter the quarter-finals with a 1-0-0-3 record. Their sole win came against Austria on Dec. 30.

The winner of this quarter-final will move on to the semifinals to take on Czechia, who defeated Switzerland 9-1 earlier on Monday