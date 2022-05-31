25m ago
Wroblewski named US coach for women's worlds
John Wroblewski will behind the bench when Team USA takes the ice for the 2022 IIHF Women's World Championship in August. USA Hockey named the former Ontario Reign bench boss as head coach of the Women’s National Team on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
USA Hockey named the former Ontario Reign bench boss as head coach of the Women’s National Team on Tuesday.
“John brings a wealth of both international and professional hockey experience,” director of women’s national team programs for USA Hockey Katie Million said in a statement. “We’re excited for him to be behind the bench this August in Denmark.”
Wroblewski, 41, spent the past two seasons as Reign head coach, resigning this past March. Prior to the American Hockey League job, the Neenah, WI native spent four seasons as head coach of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.
“I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead the Women’s National Team,” Wroblewski said in a statement. “The team has a long history of success and I’m looking forward to being a part of the next chapter.”
Nine times the world champions, Team USA last won gold at the women's worlds in 2017.