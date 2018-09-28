1h ago
USA leads after early sessions at Ryder Cup
The Canadian Press
The United States has a 3-1 lead after the opening session of the Ryder Cup.
Jordan Spieth rolled in a testy 3-footer for par at the 18th hole to close out a 1-up victory over Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton.
Also earning points for the Americans: Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau pulled off an improbable 1-up triumph over Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, while Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler cruised to a 4-and-2 victory over Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen.
Coming off a victory at the Tour Championship, Tiger Woods lost in his first Ryder Cup appearance since 2012. He and Patrick Reed dropped a 3-and-1 decision to Tommy Fleetwood and British Open champion Francesco Molinari.
Woods' career record in the Ryder Cup dropped to 13-18-3.
While the Americans have the edge, the Europeans are used to coming from behind. They haven't led after an opening session since 2006.