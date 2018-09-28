The United States has a 3-1 lead after the opening session of the Ryder Cup.

Jordan Spieth rolled in a testy 3-footer for par at the 18th hole to close out a 1-up victory over Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton.

Also earning points for the Americans: Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau pulled off an improbable 1-up triumph over Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, while Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler cruised to a 4-and-2 victory over Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen.

Coming off a victory at the Tour Championship, Tiger Woods lost in his first Ryder Cup appearance since 2012. He and Patrick Reed dropped a 3-and-1 decision to Tommy Fleetwood and British Open champion Francesco Molinari.

Woods' career record in the Ryder Cup dropped to 13-18-3.

While the Americans have the edge, the Europeans are used to coming from behind. They haven't led after an opening session since 2006.