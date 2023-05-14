The United States rallied from a goal down to outclass newcomer Hungary 7-1 for its second win at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

Nick Bonino scored two goals for the Americans and Rocco Grimaldi had a goal and two assists in their Group A game at Nokia Arena in Tampere.

Americans Alex Tuch and Nick Bonino responded to Istvan Sofron’s goal to come back into the game in the opening period.

Bonino added his second in the middle period on a power play and Cutter Gauthier made it 4-1 with a shot between the pads of goaltender Dominik Horvath.

Connor Mackey, Grimaldi and Luke Tuch finished the scoring with a goal each in the third period.

The United States will play Germany on Monday.