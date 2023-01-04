It’s not the game they wanted to be in, but USA and Sweden will have a chance to leave the 2023 World Junior Championship with a medal as they play in Thursday’s bronze medal game.

With time ticking away late in the third period of the first semifinal, it looked as though Sweden was going to be the team to book their place in the tournament’s gold medal game.

On the strength of Ludvig Jansson’s second-period marker, Sweden was clinging to a 1-0 lead over Czechia and were on the doorstep of the final.

With the Czech net empty, David Jiricek fired home a one-timer past goaltender Carl Lindbom with 1:39 left in regulation to force the game into overtime.

It would take almost the entire extra period but, with 49.6 seconds remaining, Jiri Kulich played the hero for Czechia to send them to the championship game and break Swedish hearts.

Sweden are the defending bronze medallists at the World Junior Championship as they defeated Czechia 3-1 to capture third place at the summer tournament in Edmonton.

A hot start was not enough to propel USA into the gold medal game and now they will be looking for a victory over Sweden to leave the World Juniors with a medal for the second time in three years.

First-period goals from Logan Cooley and Kenny Connors had the Americans on their way, but Canada responded with six unanswered markers, including two goals and two assists from Joshua Roy, to capture the game 6-2 and send Team USA to the bronze medal game.

The Americans were also derailed by two goal reviews that went against them at key points of the game.

After giving up three straight goals to surrender the lead, Jason Blake thought he had tied the game at the 7:22 mark of the second period, but the referees called it back for goaltender interference.

Rutger McGroarty’s third period marker, :40 seconds into the frame with Canada up 4-2, met the same fate after a brief review.

The Americans captured the 2021 World Juniors in Edmonton with a 2-0 victory over Canada in the gold medal game.

