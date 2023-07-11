Former Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson was released by the New Orleans Breakers of the United States Football League, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Ottawa Redblacks reportedly reached out to Bethel-Thompson regarding a return to the Canadian Football League following the season-ending injury suffered by quarterback Jeremiah Masoli on Saturday.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports that the release was necessary for Bethel-Thompson to entertain conversations with CFL teams, but notes that it is not indicative of an imminent return to the league.

The 35-year-old threw for a career-high 4,731 yards and 23 touchdowns with 15 interceptions in his final regular season with the Argos, leading them to first place in the Eastern Division.

Bethel-Thompson would lead the team to the Grey Cup where he would complete 15-of-28 pass attempts for 203 yards, before leaving the eventual championship victory with a hand injury.

Last season for the Breakers, the San Francisco native threw for 2,433 yards and 14 touchdowns in 10 games.

The Breakers were eliminated by the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL playoffs.